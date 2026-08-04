Who is Aaron Farinacci? Suspect arrested in connection with Spokane Old Trails Fire
Aaron F. Farinacci, a convicted felon, has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington.
A convicted felon has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington, according to KXLY. Aaron F. Farinacci is suspected to have started that fire that has now burned thousands of acres and hundreds of homes.
The announcement was made by Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels in a news conference Monday night, August 3. A person reported seeing the suspect looking nervous, and ten minutes later, smoke was rising from the area.
A man matching the description was questioned on the day of the fire, but later released. He had waterproof matches and a butane lighter.
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Authorities later pieced together evidence and positively identified the man. They developed probable cause that the man was kneeling in the grass at the spot where the fire had begun.
Who is Aaron F. Farinacci?
Farinacci, 37, was arrested Monday night in the City of Spokane. He is now being held on a $1 million bond.
Farinacci has a previous conviction for manslaughter in Arizona.
The Old Trails Fire started Saturday afternoon, August 1, near Airway Heights. It quickly pushed through Riverside State Park and into neighborhoods in north Spokane.
The fire burned hundreds of structures, including entire neighborhoods. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes.
This fire is one of three burning in the Spokane area, and is considered to be the top fire priority in the nation. The blazes have burned more than 10,000 acres as of Monday evening.
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According to Sheriff Nowels, there is no indication that Farinacci was responsible for the other fires burning in Spokane.
The Old Trails Fire was being fueled by extreme fire weather conditions, CNN reported. It had burned nearly 3,000 acres on Saturday, Washington State Forester George Geissler said at a news conference. About 4,000 buildings were threatened in the area at the time.
“When the sun sets and the sun rises in the morning, I think we’re going to be in shock to see some of the scenes that emerge out of there,” Washington National Guard Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh said at the time.
Level 3, the highest level of evacuation order, was issued for several areas in the Spokane area. Residents were urged to “leave now due to the life-threatening conditions.” An evacuation shelter was also opened at a community college.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More