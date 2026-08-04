GMDA clears ₹25cr service roads from Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk
The 3-km project will include drains and footpaths to ease congestion amid Metro construction and tackle waterlogging
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved the construction of service roads on both sides of the master sector road from Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk for about ₹25 crore, officials said.
According to GMDA officials, these service roads will expand the vehicle-carrying capacity of the stretch, which is currently congested due to ongoing Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) construction. Tenders for the project are expected to be floated within a week, officials added.
Amit Godara, GMDA executive engineer, said the project includes the construction of drains and footpaths. “The road expansion will ensure smoother traffic movement on the 3-km stretch on both sides. The construction of drains will also resolve the issue of waterlogging in this area,” he said.
The appointed contractor must complete the work within 18 months of the award. GMDA officials added that they have received consent from GMRL for the proposal and have identified similar stretches to further reduce regional congestion.
In a separate development, GMDA has initiated the process to complete a pending 900-metre road corridor in Sectors 68 and 69, officials said on Monday.
GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said this integrated infrastructure project is estimated to cost ₹25.37 crore and includes a 900-metre main carriageway, a parallel service road of the same length, a dedicated stormwater drainage network, and continuous pedestrian footpaths.
He added that the work will be completed within one year of allotment.
“This project has been designed as an integrated infrastructure development initiative to cater to both present and future mobility requirements. The drainage system will facilitate efficient rainwater evacuation during the monsoon,” Meena said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.Read More
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