‘I wish every couple’s future looks like this’: Elderly husband's sweet gesture for wife melts hearts
An elderly man's thoughtful gesture of carrying food for his wife at a restaurant has won hearts on Instagram.
Small acts of love often leave the biggest impact, and one such heartwarming moment has touched thousands on social media. A video showing an elderly husband carrying food for his wife at what appears to be a restaurant has reminded many people that love is often found in everyday gestures rather than grand displays.
The video was shared on Instagram by user @shanaa_8297. Sharing why the moment stayed with her, she wrote, "Today, I saw them, and my heart felt so full. Watching uncle carry those plates for her was such a simple yet beautiful act of love. I don't know why, but it made me emotional. I silently wished my future would look like this with my partner."
In the clip, the elderly man is seen carrying two plates of food to the table where his wife is already seated. As he reaches the table, he first places the food in front of her before taking his own seat. The couple then quietly enjoy their meal together,
Watch the full video below:
Internet says 'couple goals'
The video resonated with many social media users, who filled the comments section with messages celebrating the couple's bond.
"So cute, uncle and aunty," one person wrote.
Another commented, "Just tears of happiness to witness such a beautiful relationship. They have truly achieved couple goals."
"How cute," read another comment.
"Forever isn't just a word. It's a commitment," a user shared.
One viewer felt the person filming could have stepped in to help, writing, "The person recording the video should have helped them carry the plates."
Another user noticed their outfits and commented, "They'll be twinning for the rest of their lives."
Reflecting on the couple's journey together, one person wrote, "Just imagine how many times they apologised and forgave each other. How many times they chose to fall in love with the same person all over again. This is what spending a lifetime loving one person looks like."
Another added, "Nineties love is the best and the purest."
"And they're wearing matching colours," another user pointed out.
One comment simply read, "Needed to see this today."
Another summed up the feelings of many viewers, writing, “The cutest and purest.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More