Aanchal Khurana says Shivangi Joshi warned her to stay away from her boyfriend; internet thinks it was Kushal Tandon

Television actor Aanchal Khurana has weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding Lock Upp Season 2, where Harshad Chopda gave up his finalist spot to help Shivangi Joshi secure a place in the finale. While many viewers praised Harshad's selfless gesture, Aanchal claimed that Shivangi's behaviour off-camera is very different from what audiences see on screen. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked together on TV show, Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

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'Stay away from my boyfriend' According to Aanchal, she had a personal experience with Shivangi several years ago that left a lasting impression. Sharing a video on Instagram, the actor recalled an incident from a past television show and alleged that Shivangi had once accused her of getting close to her then-boyfriend.

She said, “Some years back, I was doing a show and on that show her so-called private boyfriend came on the show, and she sent a long text to me asking me and my friend to stay away from her boyfriend and she accused me of hitting on him. However, that guy was not being true to her. I didn’t care about both of them.”

Aanchal further claimed that she decided to speak up because of the backlash she has been receiving from Shivangi's fans. “However, I have a problem when their fans come after me after I tell the truth. Guys, you don’t even know them personally. I have worked with them,” she added.

‘Shivangi is just acting’ Referring to Shivangi's conduct inside the Lock Upp house, Aanchal alleged that the actor's on-screen image does not reflect her real personality. “She is just acting in front of her fan. This mask didn’t stay in the show during Harshad's time. This is her real personality.”

In contrast, Aanchal had only good things to say about Harshad Chopda, praising him for his nature. “Harshad is genuinely a sweetheart in real life also. He is very naive and innocent in real life,” she said.