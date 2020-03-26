Aanchal Khurana feels Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a ‘joke to everyone’, sees no future with Paras Chhabra

tv

Aanchal Khurana, who was the winner of wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has said audience were not too interested in the concept as it was planned at the wrong time. Aanchal took part in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that saw Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill looking for partners among a host of contestants locked inside a house. She believes fans wanted to see Mahira Sharma-Paras and Shehnaaz-Sidharth Shukla together.

Aanchal told Times of India in an interview, “I feel that it was a wrong decision to come up with a show like this immediately after Bigg Boss, because we saw two strong connections — between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, and Mahira and Paras. The makers just picked one contestant each from the two pairs and made a show on them. I think that didn’t work, because the audience would have liked to see the four of them together and their chemistry. I know Paras ki life mein kya chal raha hai and Shehnaaz is totally into Sidharth. So, it was more of a joke for everyone. Sabko pata tha wahaan kisi ki shaadi nahi honi hai (Everyone knew no one’s getting married on the show).”

While on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, Paras developed a bond with Mahira and even confessed that he loves her. Though Mahira mostly insisted it is nothing more than friendship, Paras eventually ended his relationship with Aakanksha Puri.

Aanchal also talked about Mahira Sharma’s equation with Paras and said, “I also assumed him to be in a relationship with Mahira, but he told me, ‘Mahira is a very good friend’. While he wasn’t too sure of getting married, he was open to an engagement on the show. ‘Kisi se achha connection bann jaata hai toh why not?’ These were his exact words.” Talking about what the future holds, she added, “I don’t see a future with him (Paras). I didn’t get enough time with him and also, we friend-zoned each other. We are better off as friends.”

Paras has apparently unfollowed Aanchal on Instagram. Responding to the development, Aanchal told the daily, “Even I am shocked, because we spoke on the phone half an hour before he unfollowed me the first time. Maybe, Mahira doesn’t approve of his friendship with me. That’s okay. People tend to be possessive of each other when in a relationship. Though he didn’t say it openly, it was quite evident that there was something more than just friendship between him and Mahira. It’s just that they haven’t accepted it yet.”

