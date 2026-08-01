‘His successes make every Indian proud’: PM Modi hails Neeraj Chopra and other CWG medal winners in a series of posts
In the biggest event for India, the men’s javelin final, Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir won silver and bronze respectively.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated some of India’s medal winners in the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in a series of posts on X on Saturday. Earlier in the wee hours, the biggest event for India, in terms of popularity, kicked off as double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav participated in the 12-player javelin final.
And Chopra and Yash Vir didn’t disappoint. Although Chopra could not win the gold medal — that went to Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage who threw a distance of 89.75 meters — he did secure a silver, adding to his CWG gold in Gold Coast 2018.
Chopra’s best throw was 85.83m, and Yash Vir took the third place on the podium with a throw of 85.41m. In light of the fact that Chopra has struggled with injuries in the past several months, his return to important medals would give his fans a lot of heart. PM Modi congratulated India’s greatest Olympic athlete ever. “An outstanding Silver for Neeraj Chopra in the Men’s Javelin event at Glasgow! He has once again demonstrated remarkable consistency, composure and spirit. His successes make every Indian proud. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead,” he wrote on X.
Yash Vir, the winner of bronze, also received praise from PM Modi. “Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men’s Javelin event! He produced an impressive throw, reflecting his zeal and dedication. His achievement will inspire many young athletes. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead.”
Judo silver winner in the 57kg category, Yamini Maurya, and Tejaswin Shankar, bronze winner in men’s decathlon, were also congratulated by PM Modi on X. Shankar performed some kind of miracle in light of the fact that just a few days ago, he had to pull out of the high jump event on account of injury. India have now won 23 medals in all, which include 5 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze, and at present they are 10th on the medal tally.
“Congratulations to Yamini Maurya on winning a Silver in the Judo 57 kg category! She played very well, and her passion for Judo was clearly reflected in her performance. Her feat will draw many youngsters towards Judo in the coming times. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi, who is a sports enthusiast and is always up to the mark when it comes to encouraging Indian athletes, wrote for Maurya.
“Indian athletes continue to create history and make our nation proud! Tejaswin Shankar wins a Bronze in the Men's Decathlon event at the Glasgow CWG. He delivered an exceptional all-round performance across 10 events. Congrats to him. May he continue to shine. My best wishes,” he wrote for Shankar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More