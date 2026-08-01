‘Indian psychic’ accused of $800,000 scam in Canada, flees country; cops on lookout

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old man accused of posing as a psychic and spiritual healer to allegedly defraud a person of more than $800,000. The accused has fled Canada. Toronto Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Gangadhar Babu, who is accused of operating as a psychic and spiritual healer in an alleged fraud investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

The Toronto Police Service said in a statement that the accused, identified as Gangadhar Babu, is wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged fraud that relied on claims of supernatural powers and spiritual protection to obtain money from the victim.

Investigators believe more people may have been targeted through the same scheme and have appealed to anyone who may have had similar experiences to come forward.

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Alleged scheme spanned more than a year According to investigators, the fraud took place between April 2024 and September 2025. During this period, the accused presented himself as a psychic, fortune teller and spiritual healer known as "Babu" to gain the confidence of the victim, police said.

Police allege that he built trust by exploiting the person's belief in supernatural powers before persuading the victim to repeatedly hand over money, according to the statement.

Investigators said the victim was allegedly told that they and their family members faced the threat of death or serious harm unless payments continued for what was described as spiritual protection. Authorities believe the victim followed the accused's instructions and transferred large sums of money over an extended period.

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Business operated as 'Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer' Police said the accused allegedly operated under the business name "Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer."

Gangadhar Babu is now wanted on a warrant for fraud over $5000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000, and laundering proceeds of Canadian crime.

According to the Toronto Police statement Babu is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slender build, dark curly hair, dark brown eyes, a trimmed beard and a noticeable gap between his front teeth. Police have also released his photograph as part of efforts to locate him.

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Police seek more potential victims Investigators believe the case may involve more victims than those identified so far.

The Toronto Police Service has urged anyone who believes they may have been approached or deceived through a similar psychic or fortune-telling scheme to contact investigators. Police said the information could assist the ongoing investigation into the alleged fraud.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue efforts to trace the accused, who is believed to have left Canada and travelled to India after the alleged offences.

Police said that they believe Babu has fled back to India, according to CTV News Toronto.