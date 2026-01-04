Fortune-teller predicts bad luck, then steals client's iPhone to prove his prophecy

A Thai fortune-teller has been arrested for allegedly stealing a teenager’s mobile phone after predicting that she would face bad luck and lose a valuable possession on New Year’s Day. The bizarre incident took place on Thursday opposite Wat Chaimongkol, a royal temple in South Pattaya, according to local media reports. The suspect was taken into custody at Pattaya City Police Station.(Unsplash/Representational image)

The 38-year-old suspect was offering fortune-telling services outside the temple when the 19-year-old woman, identified only as Pim, approached him on 1 January, The Independent reported, citing local media outlet Khaosod. During the reading, he warned her that she was on the brink of misfortune and would soon lose something precious. He allegedly urged her to hand over some money to avert bad luck.

However, Pim refused to give the man the money, and shortly after leaving, she realised that her iPhone 13 Pro had gone missing. She recalled that she placed the phone beside her during the session and rushed back to confront the fortune-teller. But when questioned, the man insisted the loss was proof that his prediction had come true and even described what the “thief” supposedly looked like.

Fortune-teller arrested

Growing suspicious, the teenager sought help from passersby, the outlet reported. Police were called when the missing phone was discovered inside the fortune-teller’s bag, hidden in a box meant for face masks.

The fortune-teller later confessed to the theft and pleaded with Pim not to press charges, claiming it was his first offence and that he needed money for the New Year.

The suspect was taken into custody at Pattaya City Police Station, where officers seized the stolen phone along with his fortune-telling equipment. The device was returned to Pim.

Notably, fortune-telling remains deeply woven into Thai society. From ordinary citizens to business leaders and politicians, fortune-tellers enjoy widespread popularity across the country. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the market for spiritual goods and services in Thailand could be worth between $304 million and $456 million.