Want to buy Hero Xtreme 160R? Here's your complete monthly EMI explained

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is a premium streetfighter motorcycle from India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle comes with a sculpted and aggressive design, generally associated with naked streetfighters. Adding more appeal to it are the premium and advanced technology-aided features. The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in two variant options: Std and ETB, priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively.

Hero Xtreme 160R EMI starting at just ₹1,500 / month Check Eligibility

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in two variant options: Std and ETB, priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively. With the rising preference for bigger engine-powered and more punchy performance delivery motorcycles, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been witnessing quite some demand across India, especially from the young buyers.

If you have been planning to buy the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer for you to help with the buying process.