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    Want to buy Hero Xtreme 160R? Here's your complete monthly EMI explained

    If you are planning to Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI explainer for you.

    Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 06:06:22 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is a premium streetfighter motorcycle from India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle comes with a sculpted and aggressive design, generally associated with naked streetfighters. Adding more appeal to it are the premium and advanced technology-aided features.

    The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in two variant options: Std and ETB, priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively.
    The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in two variant options: Std and ETB, priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively.
    Hero Xtreme 160R
    EMI starting at just₹1,500/month

    The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in two variant options: Std and ETB, priced at 133,195 and 138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively. With the rising preference for bigger engine-powered and more punchy performance delivery motorcycles, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been witnessing quite some demand across India, especially from the young buyers.

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    If you have been planning to buy the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer for you to help with the buying process.

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: How much monthly EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, we have considered both the Std and RTB variants, which are priced at 133,195 and 138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively. The rate of interest has been considered as 8.5%, while the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenure for the calculation has been considered as 24 months.

    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Std 133,1958.5%24 months 6,054
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ETB 138,180 6,281

    According to the calculation, if you opt for the Std variant, it will command a monthly EMI of 6,054. On the other hand, if you opt for the ETB variant, the monthly EMI will be 6,281.

    However, one must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

    • Mainak Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mainak Das

      Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

    Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
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