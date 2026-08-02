Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting: Shocking video shows Idaho gunman firing several shots into parked Tesla as 3 dead
A video doing the rounds on social media shows a gunman opening fire in Twin Falls, Idaho, as at least three people are dead and two others injured.
A shocking video doing the rounds on social media shows a gunman opening fire in Twin Falls, Idaho. The shooting at an In-N-Out has left at least three people dead and two others injured, according to The Independent.
The suspected shooter, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference. Joshua Palmer, a public information coordinator for the city, told The Independent that the number of victims could increase.
“We want to emphasize that that number may change,” Palmer said. “That was just the first number we got.”
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The video, which AZ Intel shared on X, shapes a gunman firing several shots into a parked Tesla in Twin Falls, Idaho. HT.com could not independently verify the video.
Idaho governor, Attorney General speak out
At 2:29 pm, an “active shooter incident” was first reported, and shortly afterwards, police urged people to avoid the area. Cops noted that roads in the area would be closed, as officers responded.
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Idaho governor Brad Little has spoken out about the shooting. “Idahoans, join me in keeping the Twin Falls community in your prayers as law enforcement and first responders respond to an active shooter situation near In-N-Out. Please avoid the area and follow directions from law enforcement as they work to keep everyone safe,” he wrote on X.
Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador also broke his silence, writing on X, “Praying for everyone in Twin Falls as first responders continue searching for the suspect near In-N-Out. Twin Falls Police, Idaho State Police, and fire and paramedic crews remain on scene working to secure the area. If you’re in the area, please listen to local authorities and stay away from In-N-Out and the surrounding streets so first responders can do their jobs.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More