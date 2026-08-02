Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting: Shocking video shows Idaho gunman firing several shots into parked Tesla as 3 dead

“We want to emphasize that that number may change,” Palmer said. “That was just the first number we got.”

The suspected shooter, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference. Joshua Palmer, a public information coordinator for the city, told The Independent that the number of victims could increase.

A shocking video doing the rounds on social media shows a gunman opening fire in Twin Falls, Idaho . The shooting at an In-N-Out has left at least three people dead and two others injured, according to The Independent.

The video, which AZ Intel shared on X, shapes a gunman firing several shots into a parked Tesla in Twin Falls, Idaho. HT.com could not independently verify the video.

Idaho governor, Attorney General speak out At 2:29 pm, an “active shooter incident” was first reported, and shortly afterwards, police urged people to avoid the area. Cops noted that roads in the area would be closed, as officers responded.

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Idaho governor Brad Little has spoken out about the shooting. “Idahoans, join me in keeping the Twin Falls community in your prayers as law enforcement and first responders respond to an active shooter situation near In-N-Out. Please avoid the area and follow directions from law enforcement as they work to keep everyone safe,” he wrote on X.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador also broke his silence, writing on X, “Praying for everyone in Twin Falls as first responders continue searching for the suspect near In-N-Out. Twin Falls Police, Idaho State Police, and fire and paramedic crews remain on scene working to secure the area. If you’re in the area, please listen to local authorities and stay away from In-N-Out and the surrounding streets so first responders can do their jobs.”