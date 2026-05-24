Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gunshots heard near White House, large police presence at site

    Dozens of gunshots were heard at the site, with the US Secret Service triggering a lockdown following the incident.

    Updated on: May 24, 2026 4:28 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sounds of gunfire were heard near the White House on Saturday, following which secret service personnel were seen present at the complex.

    The incident took place at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex (AP Photo)
    The incident took place at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex (AP Photo)

    The incident took place at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex, a US Secret Service official told CNN.

    The official said the agency was aware of the reports of gunshots being heard and had launched an investigation, also triggering a lockdown. According to CNN, dozens of gunshots were heard. A large police presence was seen at the site of the incident thereafter, AFP reported. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time, as he worked to reach an agreement with Iran.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    Home/World News/Us News/Gunshots Heard Near White House, Large Police Presence At Site
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes