'Dozens of gunshots': Journalist captures exact moment gunfire erupts near the White House

Gunshots were fired near the White House on Saturday evening, according to Reuters. Police and security personnel quickly swarmed the area, sealing off access to the White House complex. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time, as he worked on negotiations related to a potential deal with Iran. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Police and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

'Dozens of gunshots' Journalists on the North Lawn at the time later posted on X that they were instructed to run for cover and shelter inside the White House press briefing room.

Selina Wang, senior White House Correspondent for ABC News, shared a video capturing the moment the gunfire erupted. In the clip, she is seen recording on her phone before suddenly hearing the shots and immediately ducking for safety.

Posting on X, Wang wrote, "I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now."