Google built ChatGPT-style chatbot before OpenAI, didn't release it because...

Renowned computer scientist Jeff Dean revealed that Google had built a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot a year before OpenAI released its own, but its leadership did not release it publicly for two reasons. Former Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean is quoted as saying that Google internally built a ChatGPT-style chatbot before OpenAI. (Jeff Dean/ X)

Dean, who led Google's AI division till 2023 before moving into the chief scientist role, announced on Wednesday that he would leave the company after 27 years.

In a podcast video that surfaced online after his departure, Dean is heard saying that Google had internally built a ChatGPT-style chatbot before OpenAI, which he said employees used during the pandemic.

“We had an internal chatbot system that Googlers used to play with even before ChatGPT came out. Actually, during the pandemic lockdown, Googlers would enjoy chatting with it during lunch because it was a nice partner,” he said in the video.