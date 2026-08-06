Trump says US has ‘massive amounts’ of munitions; netizens ask ‘where is the proof?’ after Hegseth reposts

He further claimed that defense firms were increasing production capacity at an unprecedented scale.

Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post, where he also warned that individuals accused of leaking sensitive information would face legal action. “The US has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types,” Trump wrote. “Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the US as needed.”

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the country has “massive amounts” of military munitions and that defense companies are expanding production, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth resharing the post on X.

“Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history,” Trump said, adding that those responsible for what he described as “treasonous statements” were being pursued.

Hegseth, who has regularly shared Trump administration messaging on social media, reposted the statement on X without adding additional details or evidence regarding the specific munitions figures or the alleged leaks mentioned by Trump.

“The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!” he added.

The post drew reactions online, with several users questioning the president’s claims and demanding more information. “More lies, where is the proof. Trump and Hegseth wouldn’t know the truth if it hit them in the face,” one user wrote in response.

Another commenter questioned the logistics behind expanding defense manufacturing, writing that building new plants “isn't done overnight” and questioning why weapons would be shipped to the US if the country already had “massive amounts” of munitions.

Some users also drew comparisons with previous US intelligence controversies, including claims made before the Iraq War regarding weapons of mass destruction.

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One user accused the president of targeting individuals who expose information that could be damaging to him, writing that “the only people Trump seems to seek jail sentences on are those that make him look bad.”

The Truth Social post did not identify the alleged leakers, specify which statements were being investigated, or provide details about the defense facilities Trump referenced.