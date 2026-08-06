Trump says US has ‘massive amounts’ of munitions; netizens ask ‘where is the proof?’ after Hegseth reposts
Trump claims the US possesses vast military munitions and that defense firms are ramping up production.
US President Donald Trump has claimed that the country has “massive amounts” of military munitions and that defense companies are expanding production, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth resharing the post on X.
Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post, where he also warned that individuals accused of leaking sensitive information would face legal action. “The US has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types,” Trump wrote. “Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the US as needed.”
He further claimed that defense firms were increasing production capacity at an unprecedented scale.
“Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history,” Trump said, adding that those responsible for what he described as “treasonous statements” were being pursued.
“The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!” he added.
Also Read: Donald Trump denies US munitions shortage, warns ‘leakers’ of jail time
Hegseth reshares Trump’s claim
Hegseth, who has regularly shared Trump administration messaging on social media, reposted the statement on X without adding additional details or evidence regarding the specific munitions figures or the alleged leaks mentioned by Trump.
The post drew reactions online, with several users questioning the president’s claims and demanding more information. “More lies, where is the proof. Trump and Hegseth wouldn’t know the truth if it hit them in the face,” one user wrote in response.
Another commenter questioned the logistics behind expanding defense manufacturing, writing that building new plants “isn't done overnight” and questioning why weapons would be shipped to the US if the country already had “massive amounts” of munitions.
Some users also drew comparisons with previous US intelligence controversies, including claims made before the Iraq War regarding weapons of mass destruction.
Also Read: 'Creative, unconventional ways': US Central Command asks military analysts for new ideas to punish Iran
One user accused the president of targeting individuals who expose information that could be damaging to him, writing that “the only people Trump seems to seek jail sentences on are those that make him look bad.”
The Truth Social post did not identify the alleged leakers, specify which statements were being investigated, or provide details about the defense facilities Trump referenced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More