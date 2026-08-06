Applying for US citizenship? Trump administration considering tougher test, new education standards

The Trump administration is considering changes to the US citizenship test that could introduce new educational standards for naturalization applicants and allow third parties to administer parts of the examination, according to a proposal listed in the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) regulatory agenda, Newsweek reported. US President Donald Trump speaks during an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Election results in Nevada could have an outsized impact this fall, determining whether President Trump is able to push legislative priorities through Congress for the second half of his term, or whether his administration will spend it mired in oversight and investigations. Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

If implemented, the changes could affect hundreds of thousands of immigrants seeking US citizenship each year. The proposal is aimed at what DHS describes as strengthening the integrity of the naturalization process, though officials have not yet outlined how the revised testing system would work.

DHS proposes new framework for citizenship testing Under current US law, applicants for naturalization must demonstrate an ability to read, write and speak basic English, along with knowledge of U.S. history and government. DHS says existing regulations do not specify how applicants should satisfy the educational component of those requirements.

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The proposed rule would establish "a framework and a standard" for meeting citizenship education requirements. According to DHS, the changes are intended to enhance the integrity of the naturalization test while promoting the assimilation of lawful immigrants into the United States and fostering "a unified American identity" rooted in the Constitution, US laws and the country's founding principles.

Another significant proposal under consideration would permit third parties to administer the naturalization test, potentially offering greater flexibility in how examinations are conducted. The regulatory agenda, however, does not identify who those third parties might be or how the system would operate.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalized approximately 818,500 people during fiscal year 2024. The agency estimates that nearly 8 million immigrants have become US citizens over the past decade. As per Newsweek report, official data show that 89.7% of applicants passed the naturalization test on their first attempt, with the overall success rate increasing to 94.4% after re-examinations.

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Proposal comes amid expanded denaturalization efforts The proposed changes arrive as the Trump administration intensifies efforts to revoke citizenship obtained through fraud or other unlawful means.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced what it described as the largest coordinated denaturalization initiative in its history, targeting 25 naturalized citizens accused of securing citizenship through fraud, concealment or other illegal conduct.

DHS is expected to publish a formal notice of proposed rulemaking in December. The proposal will then undergo a public comment period before any final regulations can take effect. Officials have not yet disclosed the projected costs, implementation timeline or specific changes applicants could face under the revised testing system.