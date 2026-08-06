Congressman Shri Thanedar loses Democrat primary from Michigan

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar lost his bid for re-election on Wednesday after losing a hard-fought primary election to his democratic socialist challenger Donovan McKinney. McKinney won roughly 51.9% of the vote compared to Thanedar’s 48.1% to become the Democratic nominee for Michigan’s 13th congressional district. First elected in 2022, Shri Thanedar gained prominence in the US House of Representatives for his effort to impeach President Donald Trump in 2025. (Credit: thanedar.house.gov)

Thanedar’s defeat marks the second high-profile loss for an elected Indian-American politician after Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi gave up his seat in the House in an unsuccessful bid to become US Senator from the state of Illinois.

Thanedar’s loss comes as part of a broader shakeup within the Democratic party. Over the course of the last few months, a new crop of young left-wing politicians have challenged and defeated establishment incumbents across the US in states like New York, Colorado and Pennsylvania. In the US political system, candidates must first win a primary election held by their own party before progressing to a general election against opposing parties.

First elected in 2022, Thanedar gained prominence in the US House of Representatives for his effort to impeach US President Donald Trump — who publicly clashed with the Indian-American representative on social media. However, sources on Capitol Hill told HT that many members — including some from Thanedar’s own party — questioned the 71-year old politician’s effectiveness in steering legislation through Congress.

Thanedar’s political position was particularly unsteady. His district encompassed the city of Detroit and its surrounding areas, with a large African-American population and high poverty rate. Thanedar’s opponents accused him of using his substantial personal fortune — built after his success in the chemicals industry — to gain a substantial political advantage over his political challengers in one of America’s poorest congressional seats. Sections of the Democratic party — including some prominent African-American politicians — also wanted the seat to be represented by a figure who reflected the large black population in the district. Thanedar’s financial ties with the American Israeli Political Action Committee (AIPAC) also became intensely controversial given deeply divided public opinion around Israel’s wars in the Middle East.

McKinney — a member of the Michigan state assembly who is now expected to comfortably win election to the House given solid support for the Democratic party in the seat — managed to combine strong grassroots support with endorsements from progressive political heavyweights like Senator Bernie Sanders.

Thanedar’s defeat also means that the Indian-American caucus in the US House of Representatives — known colloquially as the “Samosa Caucus” — will have lost two members by January, when a new Congress will be sworn in. The remaining members — Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Suhas Subramanyam and Ro Khanna — are expected to win re-election to the US House in November. Democrat Amish Shah may also swell their ranks should he win election to the US House from Arizona’s 1st Congressional district.