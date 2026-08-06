Who is Jennifer Lackard? New York public safety official facing charges after helping son flee gang-related shooting

A public safety official for a New York state police department has been accused of helping her son flee a gang-related shooting in New York City, according to authorities, ABC7 reported. Jennifer Lackard faces criminal charges, including attempted murder. New York public safety official facing charges after helping son flee gang-related shooting (Pexel - representational image)

Jennifer was arrested on Tuesday, August 4, in connection with a June shooting behind a Bronx courthouse, police said. The Mount Vernon Police Department deputy commissioner has been accused of "acting in concert" with her husband and their son in the incident, said an indictment charging all three with more than a dozen counts – including second-degree attempted murder, firearm offenses and conspiracy.

Who is Jennifer Lackard? Jennifer, 49, worked for the Mount Vernon Police Department's public safety department as the deputy commissioner of wellness.

Jennifer’s son, 20-year-old Chase Lackard, is accused in the indictment of firing a semiautomatic firearm from a vehicle toward a group of people behind the Bronx Hall of Justice on June 29. He was reportedly aiming at a rival gang member but did not strike anyone, police told ABC New York station WABC.

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Prosecutors claimed that Jennifer drove them from a Bronx residence to the courthouse that morning. She texted Chase about picking him up after they both left the car and he went into the building.

"Be directly In Fromt (sic) When I Leave," he allegedly texted her, according to the indictment.

Jennifer allegedly responded, "When?" followed by, "You can't just sit directly outside. It has to be timed right," per the indictment.

After picking them both up in front of the Bronx Hall of Justice, Jennifer’s husband, James Lackard, allegedly drove the vehicle behind the courthouse, where Chase allegedly discharged the firearm several times through the driver's side passenger window.

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After allegedly fleeing, Jennider got into the driver's seat and drove them back to the residence. According to the indictment, Chase hanged his clothing "to avoid identification.”

Jennifer has now been terminated effective immediately, the police department said Tuesday.

"The allegations are unrelated to her duties with the Mount Vernon Police Department and do not stem from any conduct associated with the Department or the performance of her official responsibilities," the Mount Vernon Police Department said in a statement.

According to the New York Police Department, Jennifer and Chase were arrested at their home Tuesday morning.

Jennifer pleaded not guilty during her arraignment. Her attorney stressed that she has dedicated her career to helping others. She is now in custody on $75,000 bail and is due back in court in September.

Chase pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court in September.

James was not apprehended, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office.