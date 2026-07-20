New York City explosion: Videos show smoke outside 26 Federal Plaza; what we know about suspect in FBI's custody
The explosion in NYC is under investigation as possible terrorism. A suspect is in custody and reports claims they were an anti-ICE activist.
A large fire and smoke outside 26 Federal Plaza, a New York City building that houses multiple government offices, on Monday afternoon triggered panic. A suspect has been taken into custody, FBI's Kash Patel said.
As videos of the fire and smoke from the explosion circulated, unverified information about the suspect in custody started circulating. As of now, the police have not identified the suspect. Patel said that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident as possible terrorism.
"The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far," Patel said.
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Explosion Sparks Claims About Suspect
The arrest sparked reports that the suspect is allegedly an "anti-ICE activist." However, so far, no information has been released officially by the FBI on the suspect's motive. The claim seems to have originated with FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle saying that the suspect had an “ICE Off Our Streets” placard on his hands
The fact that 26 Federal Plaza, along with a lot of other government offices, also houses an immigration court, bolstered the claim.
Here's a post by popular far-right content creator Eric Daugherty. "The suspect who set off an explosion and fire at the NYC federal building is reportedly an ANTI-ICE LEFTIST 'ACTIVIST,'" Daugherty wrote.
Barnacle called the attack "an anti-government attack on a federal facility" while Mamdani called it "deeply disturbing." No further details about the incident were released.
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Videos Show Smoke, Fire Outside NYC Building
According to ABC7 News, the fire was started by the suspect using fireworks and a liquid. FBI officials cited in the ABC report said the suspect first poured the liquid inside the building and then ignited it with fireworks, sparking a massive fire outside the building.
Videos of the fire and the smoke were recorded from nearby buildings and pedestrians. Here are some of the videos.
Here's another video recorded from a building on the other side of the street.
"I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody," NYC Mayor Mamdani wrote on X. "Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city -- and hold accountable any who threaten that."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More