Did Bryson DeChambeau really try to involve Trump in penalty debate? All we know about The Open Championship
Bryson DeChambeau sought US President Trump's help after receiving a controversial penalty during The Open, which affected his standing.
Bryson DeChambeau reportedly sought the involvement of US President Donald Trump following a controversial two-shot penalty he received at The Open.
The two-time major champion was penalized late on Friday evening after officials examined footage and concluded that he had altered the area of his backswing by flattening some tall grass on the fifth hole of Royal Birkdale.
Respected American journalist Geoff Shackelford reported that DeChambeau expressed a desire to communicate with Trump during extensive discussions with the R&A concerning the penalty, which caused him to drop from second place, two strokes behind the leader on Friday, as per The UK Independent.
Trump and Bryson DeChambeau's relationhip
The golfer is a close associate of Trump, having a role on the president’s council for sports, fitness, and nutrition. He made his last appearance at the White House in May and engaged in golf with Trump.
Trump requested that FIFA, the global governing body for football, reassess the red card issued to United States forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup. Following this, the player's one-match suspension was lifted. It has been reported that DeChambeau sought a similar intervention, but his appeal was rejected, reported The Guardian,
Mark Darbon says he has not received a call from Trump
On Saturday, Mark Darbon, the chief executive of R&A, was inquired about any communication from the US President.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Darbon said, “No, I have not received a call from President Trump."
“Irrespective of which player this affected, it is the same decision – from a rules perspective it was clear cut.”
DeChambeau's penalty, which Rory McIlroy later affirmed was entirely justified, caused him to drop from second place. Following Saturday's round, DeChambeau promptly went to Darbon's office to request his round two scorecard. This unusual request was courteously declined by the R&A's chief executive.
DeChambeau in UK to participate in LIV Golf's event
DeChambeau has chosen to remain in the UK to participate in LIV Golf's event at the JCB Golf and Country Club starting Thursday. His tied 14th finish in the Open marked his best performance in a major tournament in 2026.
The golfer is a close associate of Trump, having a role on the president’s council for sports, fitness, and nutrition. He made his final appearance at the White House in May and has engaged in golf with Trump.
Trump requested that FIFA, the global governing body for football, reassess the red card issued to United States forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup. Following this, the player's one-match suspension was lifted. It has been reported that DeChambeau sought a similar intervention, but his appeal was rejected.
“A lot of ups and downs this week, to say the least. But I’m proud of the way I fought through it. “Thank you to all my supporters for carrying me through. Onwards and upwards from here. Congratulations to @ryanfoxgolfer on an incredible win!” he wrote on Instagram.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More