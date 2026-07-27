Why has Netflix fired Kevin Baillie? All on former executive's ketamine use revelation and lawsuit against company
Kevin Baillie, a Netflix executive, was dismissed after disclosing ketamine use for depression during a retreat.
Kevin Baillie, a Netflix executive and film producer, was dismissed from his position due to allegations of using medically prescribed ketamine following the death of his mother.
The vice president and head of creative at Eyeline Studios, which is Netflix’s visual effects division, disclosed his consumption of drug during a "vulnerability-trust exercise" held at Netflix’s Sendero Ranch in Northern California.
The activity, in which participants discussed their personal experiences, aimed to strengthen relationships among colleagues.
Here's what Kevin Baillie revealed
During the retreat in January 2026, Baillie disclosed that he had been prescribed a general anesthetic to treat his clinical depression after the passing of his mother, Daily Beast reported.
At the retreat, he stated that he had used the medication under medical supervision in October and November of 2022.
In April 2026, Baillie was dismissed from his position at Netflix, where he reportedly earned around $1.1 million per year.
The company's legal representative verified that the ketamine therapy issue played a role in the termination, and noted that the 48-year-old executive was not granted severance compensation.
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Kevin Baillie sues Netflix
Baillie has initiated legal proceedings against the media and entertainment firm, asserting that he was subjected to an investigation regarding purported profanity, alcohol consumption, and remarks he made during the retreat, as per Daily Beast.
As per the current lawsuit, an inquiry was launched into his statements soon after the retreat, which ultimately resulted in his termination.
The lawsuit additionally highlights Netflix's relaxed workplace culture, which Baillie asserted was subsequently used to his disadvantage.
The film producer noted that drinking alcohol was prevalent at company gatherings. Jeff Shapiro, the CEO of Eyeline Studios, even maintained a private bar in his office, from which Baillie was offered drinks following a "successful" meeting with Shapiro and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
What are Kevin Baillie's demands?
Baillie is pursuing compensatory damages, lost wages, damages for emotional distress, punitive damages, and a jury trial, as per The NY Post.
Baillee has an extensive background, having contributed to notable films and television series such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter. His LinkedIn profile outlines his professional journey, highlighting his affiliations with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as the Visual Effects Society.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More