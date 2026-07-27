Why has Netflix fired Kevin Baillie? All on former executive's ketamine use revelation and lawsuit against company

Kevin Baillie, a Netflix executive and film producer, was dismissed from his position due to allegations of using medically prescribed ketamine following the death of his mother. Netflix executive Kevin Baillie was fired after revealing his use of prescribed ketamine during a team retreat. He claims the dismissal was due to an investigation into his comments, and he is suing for damages and lost wages.

The vice president and head of creative at Eyeline Studios, which is Netflix’s visual effects division, disclosed his consumption of drug during a "vulnerability-trust exercise" held at Netflix’s Sendero Ranch in Northern California.

The activity, in which participants discussed their personal experiences, aimed to strengthen relationships among colleagues.

Here's what Kevin Baillie revealed During the retreat in January 2026, Baillie disclosed that he had been prescribed a general anesthetic to treat his clinical depression after the passing of his mother, Daily Beast reported.

At the retreat, he stated that he had used the medication under medical supervision in October and November of 2022.

In April 2026, Baillie was dismissed from his position at Netflix, where he reportedly earned around $1.1 million per year.

The company's legal representative verified that the ketamine therapy issue played a role in the termination, and noted that the 48-year-old executive was not granted severance compensation.

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Kevin Baillie sues Netflix Baillie has initiated legal proceedings against the media and entertainment firm, asserting that he was subjected to an investigation regarding purported profanity, alcohol consumption, and remarks he made during the retreat, as per Daily Beast.

As per the current lawsuit, an inquiry was launched into his statements soon after the retreat, which ultimately resulted in his termination.

The lawsuit additionally highlights Netflix's relaxed workplace culture, which Baillie asserted was subsequently used to his disadvantage.

The film producer noted that drinking alcohol was prevalent at company gatherings. Jeff Shapiro, the CEO of Eyeline Studios, even maintained a private bar in his office, from which Baillie was offered drinks following a "successful" meeting with Shapiro and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

What are Kevin Baillie's demands? Baillie is pursuing compensatory damages, lost wages, damages for emotional distress, punitive damages, and a jury trial, as per The NY Post.

Baillee has an extensive background, having contributed to notable films and television series such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter. His LinkedIn profile outlines his professional journey, highlighting his affiliations with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as the Visual Effects Society.