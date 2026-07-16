The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare: Netflix documentary to explore brutal student killings; release date & more

Netflix is set to release a documentary on the Idaho student murders – The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare – on July 29. Skye Borgman, of the Netflix docuseries Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, directs this documentary, which will include “unprecedented access to the victims’ families and police footage,” per Netflix. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death by Bryan Kohberger (R) (kayleegoncalves/Instagram, xanakernodle/Instagram, Kyle Green/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY )

Watch the trailer here: https://www.netflix.com/tudum/videos/the-idaho-murders-college-nightmare-trailer

“When I first came to this story, I kept coming back to one simple thought: four young people lost their lives, and they deserved to be remembered for far more than the tragedy that took them,” Borgman said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Making this series became deeply personal to me because I felt a responsibility to keep Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at the center of every decision we made. At a time when so much attention has been focused on the case itself, I felt it was important to create something that brings the focus back to who they were, the lives they lived and the love that still surrounds them.”

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Executive producer Joe Berlinger said, “As a father of two daughters who had great college experiences, this case struck a nerve with me, unlike many stories I’ve covered. Though we were among the first documentarians on the scene, it was important to us to tell the complete story. This documentary is the definitive account: unprecedented access to key family members, never-before-seen bodycam footage, police interviews revealing case details for the first time, and access to forensic evidence. We felt the best way to honor the victims was to tell the full, accurate story of everything that happened that horrible night in Idaho.”

The three-episode series, which hails from RadicalMedia and Third Eye Motion Picture Company, is also executive produced by Gina Scarlata, Jon Kamen and Jen Isaacson.

The Idaho murders In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. The lives of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21, were abruptly cut short when Bryan Kohberger entered their home and attacked them with a knife.

Kohberger, 30, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University. Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders. The sentencing took place in a Boise court on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The victims Ethan was a triplet and is survived by his parents and his siblings, Maizie and Hunter. He was a freshman majoring in sports management and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and was dating Xana, another victim of Kohberger.

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Xana was an Avondale, Arizona native, and a junior majoring in marketing. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Xana was Ethan’s girlfriend and had spent time with the entire Chapin family.

Kaylee, a senior majoring in general studies, was roommates with victims Xana and Madison. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Kaylee and Madison grew up together in northern Idaho, and were the closest of friends – something that is clear from their social media posts about each other.

Madison, a senior at the University of Idaho, was majoring in marketing. She too was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority with Xana, and the two of them had jobs at the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow.