Asphyxial injuries, 67 stab wounds, lung injuries: Slain University of Idaho students' shocking final moments revealed

Court filings that have been recently released have revealed new details about the brutal stabbing injuries and final movements of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered by Bryan Kohberger. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed to death in their rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle (R), and Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen (L) were killed in Idaho by Bryan Kohberger (kayleegoncalves/Instagram, xanakernodle/Instagram)

The four students were stabbed a combined total of 150 times in the November 2022 attack, an unsealed key autopsy findings obtained by People revealed. Kohberger stabbed Goncalves roughly 38 times, Mogen 28 times, Chapin 17 times, and Kernodle 67 times, according to the report, which did not show the full autopsy results.

Evidence also suggested that Kernodle moved around her bedroom during a struggle with Kohberger.

Shocking details revealed Mogen and Goncalves, who were close friends, were found together in Mogen’s bedroom. They died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Goncalves suffered 24 stab and incised wounds on her scalp, face, and neck, 11 stab and incised wounds of the chest, and three stab and incised wounds of the upper extremities, the report said.

Other factors that contributed to Goncalves’ death included blunt force injuries of the head and asphyxial injuries. According to the autopsy, she also had punctures on the outer table of the skull, injuries to the teeth and tongue, and a hemorrhage into the chest cavities.

Mogen was stabbed 13 times on her scalp, face, and neck, five times to her chest. She had 10 incised wounds of the upper extremities, and wounds to her lung and liver, perforations of the subclavian vein, artery, and blood vessels of the chest wall, and an incision of the nasal septum.

Chapin and Kernodle were found dead of multiple sharp force injuries in Kernodle’s room. The two were dating. While Chapin was still in bed, Kernodle was on the floor, the report revealed.

Chapin suffered one stab wound of the upper chest, four stab and incised wounds of the scalp, face, and neck, six incised wounds of his upper extremities, and six stab and incised wounds of the lower extremities. He also had perforations of the jugular vein, subclavian vein, and subclavian artery.

While Chapin, Mogen, and Goncalves were attacked while they were asleep, Kernodle managed to tussle with Kohberger and fight back. Kernodle suffered abrasions and contusions of the head, torso, and extremities as well as 23 stab and incised wounds to the scalp, face, and neck. She had seven stab wounds to the chest, four stab wounds to the abdomen, and three incised and puncture wounds to the back. She also suffered incised wounds of the upper extremities and five to the lower extremities.

Kernodle also suffered punctures on the outer table of the skull, a perforation of the jugular vein, heart, lung, and pulmonary blood vessels, and hemorrhage into the chest cavities. She suffered wounds extending into the bones of her right hand, and scrapes and bruises across her face and body. The young woman even had blood on the bottom of her feet from moving around during the attack.

“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid. Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it,” her father, Jeffrey Kernodle, told the Arizona Family in the past after learning that his daughter fought back.

Kohberger bought a Ka-Bar knife, which he used to attack the students, from Amazon months before the attack. He left behind the sheath of the knife at the site of the attack, which had his DNA on it.

Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders. The sentencing took place in a Boise court on July 23, 2025.