Who is Sophia Veronica Cover? Father desperate to find 16-year-old daughter missing from Florida, 'I don't care what…'

Sophia Veronica Cover, a 16-year-old girl from Florida, has been missing for for almost a week after she departed from her home on July 31. Richard Cover, father of missing 16-year-old Sophia Veronica Cover, is dedicated to finding his daughter who vanished almost a week ago. (Facebook)

Speaking to ABC affiliate WZVN about Sophia, his father Richard Cover said that he has “buried myself into finding her”.

"I'm focusing on… going through every social media post we can from even friends, so we can see if there's a glimpse of anyone."

"The biggest thing, I think, is I'm focused on finding her more than anything else," the father stated.

Collier County Sheriff's Office issues statement On Friday morning, approximately at 12:45 a.m. local time, the teenager was seen departing her residence in Golden Gate Estates on foot, according to an alert by the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Giving information about the missing girl, officials said, “She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 115 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.”

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Here's what surveillance footage shows WZVN's review of surveillance footage revealed Sophia departing from her residence on 62nd Avenue Northeast, dressed in a dark hoodie and carrying a backpack.

This incident of her disappearance occurred four months following the family's relocation to the area. They firmly believe that Sophia would not have opted to flee and have diligently searched both online and in the local area for any signs of her whereabouts.

Sophia Veronica Cover's dad says ‘Everybody is looking for you’ "There is no way that she's going and leaving, putting me through this for five days," her dad Richard told WZVN. "There's no way. I don't care what the reason is."

"Everybody is looking for you. And, if you're out there on your own, it's really easy to come home," Richard stated. "You can go to any police officer. You can go to any adult that is safe."

A representative from the Collier County Sheriff's Office has informed PEOPLE that Sophia remains unfound, and there have been no recent sightings. The search for the missing teenager continues.

Any person possessing information regarding Sophia's location are encouraged to reach out to the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.