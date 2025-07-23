Bryan Kohberger sentencing: Victim's sister rips suspect in scathing statement, ‘The truth is, you’re basic’ | Watch

The older sister of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murders victims, was applauded by the courtroom after she directly addressed suspect Bryan Kohberger in a Boise court, during his sentencing hearing. The 30-year-old former PhD student of criminology is accused of stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. Bryan Kohberger sentencing: Kaylee Goncalves' sister addresses suspect, applauded by court (Kyle Green/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

‘The truth is, you’re basic’

Addressing Kohberger, Alivea Goncalves said she would call him “exactly what you are: sociopath, psychopath, murderer.” Calling Kohberger “defendant,” she asked questions that she said “reverberate violently” in her own head.

“Sit up straight when I talk to you,” Alives said. “How was your life right before you murdered my sisters? Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your apartment? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling at the time.”

“Why did you choose my sisters? She added. “Before making your move, did you approach my sisters? Do you tell what you were thinking and feeling before leaving the home? Is there anything else you did? … Did you recently start shaving or manually pulling out your eyebrows? If you were really smart, do you think you’d be here right now?”

Alivea went on to tell Kohberger he is “as dumb as they come” and that “no one thinks that you are important.” “The truth is, you’re basic,” she said in her victim impact statement. “Let me be very clear: Don’t ever try to convince yourself you matter just because someone finally said your name out loud. I see through you.”

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He faces a life sentence for each of the four counts of first-degree murder, and 10 years on a burglary charge.