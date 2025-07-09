Idaho murders: Who were Ethan, Xana, Kaylee and Madison? Remembering the victims

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. The lives of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21, were abruptly cut short when Bryan Kohberger entered their home and attacked them with a knife. Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle (R), and Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen (L) were killed in Idaho (kayleegoncalves/Instagram, xanakernodle/Instagram)

Kohberger, 30, wasa criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University. He has nowpleaded guilty to four counts of murder, a deal that will help him dodge the death penalty. The plea deal left some of the victims’ family members furious, including Kaylee’s.

Remembering the slain University of Idaho students

Who was Ethan Chapin?

Ethan was a triplet and issurvived by his parents and his siblings, Maizie and Hunter. He was a freshman majoring in sports management and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and was dating Xana, another victim of Kohberger.

Ethan was from Conway, Washington and attended Mount Vernon High School. His obituary says, "Since attending the University of Idaho, Ethan lived his best life. He loved the social life, intramurals and tolerated the academics. He also continued to play sports."

Who was Xana Kernodle?

Xana was an Avondale, Arizona native, and a junior majoring in marketing. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Xana was Ethan’s girlfriend and had spent time with the entire Chapin family.

Xana attended high school in the Idaho city of Post Falls. Her sister, Jazzmin Kernodle, said in the past, according to Fox 13 Seattle, “You rarely get to meet someone like Xana. She was so positive, funny and was loved by everyone who met her."

Who was Kaylee Goncalves?

Kaylee, a senior majoring in general studies, was roommates with victims Xana and Madison. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Kaylee and Madison grew up together in northern Idaho, and were the closest of friends – something that is clear from their social media posts about each other.

Kaylee had planned to take a trip to Europe after her graduation, and then move to Texas. "She had everything going for her, absolutely everything," her sister previously said. "She had her job lined up. She had worked really hard for it."

Who was Madison Mogen?

Madison, a senior at the University of Idaho, was majoring in marketing. She too was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority with Xana, and the two of them had jobs at the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow.

Madison, who grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, had known Kaylee since junior high. She had planned to move to Boise after graduating.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt previously said that all four students died after being attacked with a large knife, and that their wounds were "pretty extensive." Some of them had defensive wounds, but there was no sign of sexual assault.