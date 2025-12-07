Bryan Kohberger ‘tried reaching out to’ notorious serial killers from Idaho prison: ‘Sees himself above everyone’

Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger is trying to befriend notorious serial killers nationwide while serving multiple life sentences for the brutal slayings of four young students. Kohberger, 31, has been reaching out to other high-profile inmates from inside his cell at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, said Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective with the Cold Case Foundation, according to Fox News Digital. Bryan Kohberger ‘tried reaching out to’ notorious serial killers from Idaho prison (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)(AP)

“He’s tried reaching out to other serial killers, but I don’t know whether any relationships have formed,” McDonough told the outlet, citing a source.

McDonough added, “Both inside and outside — he’s trying to communicate with people outside the walls.”

McDonough further said that Kohberger “sees himself above everyone around him.”

Bryan Kohberger’s complaints in prison

Kohberger, a former Washington University graduate student, recently made wild complaints about the bananas he is getting in prison. “They’re not the kind that he likes,” McDonough told the Daily Mail in November.

He added, “I’m not sure if that means they may have bruises on them and he doesn’t like that or if there is a particular type of banana that he likes. You can’t make this stuff up, right? The guy is a quadruple killer and he’s complaining about his bananas not being the type that he likes.”

Kohberger has made at least five formal complaints since he arrived at the prison, the New York Post reported. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing the students to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. The sentencing took place in a Boise court on Wednesday, July 23.