How to watch Lindsey Graham's funeral live? Time, schedule and Trump appearance

Funeral services for Lindsey Graham will take place in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, July 28, with President Donald Trump expected to deliver remarks at the Washington National Cathedral service honoring the longtime South Carolina senator. Relatives of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham arrive for a ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71 from an aortic dissection after returning to his Washington home from a trip to Ukraine, according to his office.

As reported by the Greenville News, the Washington ceremonies will include a service at the US Capitol Rotunda, followed by an invitation-only funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

Additional memorial events are scheduled in Graham's home state of South Carolina on July 29.

What time is Lindsey Graham's funeral? The Washington services will begin with an Armed Forces team escorting Graham's casket into the Capitol Rotunda, according to Taylor Reidy, the senator's communications director. A brief program honoring Graham's more than two decades of service in the US Senate will follow.

The casket will later be transported to the Washington National Cathedral, where an invitation-only funeral service is scheduled to begin at 2 pm ET. Trump is expected to speak during the ceremony, according to previous reports cited by the Greenville News. Organizers had not released a complete list of additional speakers as of July 27.

How to watch Lindsey Graham's funeral live Neither of the Washington ceremonies will be open to the public, but both events will be livestreamed.

The Capitol Rotunda ceremony can be watched through the US Senate's official live feed on Senate.gov. The Washington National Cathedral service will be available through the cathedral's official YouTube channel, according to the Greenville News.

Will Trump speak at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Trump is expected to deliver remarks at Graham's funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday.

The two Republicans had a complicated political relationship before becoming close allies. Reuters reported that Graham was a vocal critic of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, but later became one of the president's strongest supporters in the Senate and a frequent golf partner.

Graham became a prominent defender of Trump's policies and was among his most visible allies in Congress during his presidency and beyond.

Will Netanyahu and Zelenskyy attend Lindsey Graham's funeral? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to attend Graham's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, Reuters reported.

Graham was known for advocating strong US support for both Israel and Ukraine during international conflicts. He met Zelenskyy in Kyiv just one day before his death, marking his 10th visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

The senator spent his final days working to advance a bipartisan package of new sanctions targeting Russia, according to Reuters.

Funeral schedule in South Carolina Memorial events will continue in Graham's home state on Wednesday, July 29.

The South Carolina State House ceremony in Columbia will begin with a procession at 10:45 am, followed by an F-16 flyover at 11 am. Members of the public can gather along the procession route.

A public church service will also be held at First Baptist Church of Columbia, where seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Following the public ceremonies, Graham will be buried during a private family service in Pickens County, according to his office. Officials have confirmed that he will not lie in state in either Washington, DC, or South Carolina.

Before his death, Graham had been seeking a fifth Senate term after winning the South Carolina Republican primary in June. South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster appointed Graham's sister, Darline Graham, to complete the remainder of his term. She has announced plans to seek a full six-year Senate term with Trump's endorsement.