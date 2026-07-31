Vernon fire: Visuals capture heavy smoke filling the sky, flames engulf commercial building | Watch

Images shared by the Los Angeles County Fire Department showed firefighters tackling the fast-moving fire from outside the building.

Thick smoke and large flames could be seen rising from the building as crews worked to control the fire. The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed, and there has been no immediate word on injuries.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is responding to a second-alarm fire at a commercial building in Vernon after flames broke out on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3:20 p.m. at the 4600 block of Hampton Street.

Vernon Fire grows to three alarms As crews continued their response, the fire was upgraded from a second alarm to a three-alarm incident. Firefighters used around 10 handlines and ladder pipes to pour water onto the burning building while working to stop the flames from spreading.

Officials said the fire appeared to be contained to a single commercial property in Vernon's industrial area. The building involved was identified as the Alcon Transport Company, a trucking business. Nearby train tracks behind the property were shut down while emergency crews battled the fire.

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Warehouse destroyed in Vernon fire Aerial footage from the scene showed thick black smoke rising high into the sky as large flames shot through the roof of the building. By the time firefighters gained better control of the blaze, at least one building had been destroyed.

A second nearby building also suffered some damage, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further through the industrial complex. Emergency crews remained at the site, checking for hotspots and continuing suppression efforts.

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Cause of Vernon fire unknown Firefighters made steady progress as they continued attacking the blaze, with around 10 handlines and ladder pipes. Officials said the fire appeared to remain contained to a single commercial property, helping prevent it from spreading to nearby businesses in the industrial area.

The building involved was identified as the Alcon Transport Company, a trucking business in Vernon. Train tracks behind the property were temporarily shut down while crews worked at the scene. Officials have not announced what caused the fire or reported any injuries, and the investigation will begin once the area is safe.