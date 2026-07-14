Azusa canyon Zebra Fire: Vegetation blaze breaks out in Los Angeles County; check map as scary videos emerge

The blaze reportedly broke out near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and North Mountain Laurel Way. The fire was reported just after 7:00pm. One person shared a map of the area where the fire broke out.

A vegetation fire , dubbed the Zebra Fire, broke out at the entrance to the Azusa Canyon Trail in Los Angeles County, California , on Monday. At the time of writing, the fire is at 10 acres in medium brush with a moderate rate of spread, as per WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US.

Scary videos of the fire were shared online. “The fire is now approx 4 acres, running up hill to the north with no structures threatened,” one noted sharing a clip from some time back.

No structures are threatened at present, and a cause for the fire is not known yet. No injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

“Azusa Canyon is on fire,” they wrote. Yet another shared a picture of the mountainside on fire and wrote “fire in azusa! here we go again.”

A person also shared photos of the fire as seen from their home.

“The Zebra Fire starting on the mountains just above us. It is approximately 10 acres - they’ve already got the helicopter up dropping water. Hoping all heartbeats and structures stay safe,” they wrote.

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More pictures of the blaze from a distance were shared online. “Fire nearby. I think it’s in Azusa Canyon,” one wrote. You can see the photo here. Another added “Fire appears to be near Fish Canyon.” Check out the photo here.

One person shared a video of the fire from the road and heavy smoke could be seen.