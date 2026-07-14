Fort Collins fire: Large blaze off I-25 near Prospect Rd, Colorado, black smoke near CSU; videos

A large fire broke out off Interstate-25 in Prospect Road, Colorado, on Monday afternoon. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The location of the fire is just off the Colorado State University campus in Colorado's Larimer County. Multiple fire engines are responding to the incident.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued a brief voluntary evacuation order for residents around Prospect Road. But it was lifted after around 25 minutes, the department confirmed in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, residents around Prospect Road and those passing through the I-25 next to it reported seeing plumes of black some coming from the area.

Many drivers also shared videos of the incident. Here's one video.