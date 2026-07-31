The AI Startup That Guaranteed Job Interviews for People Getting a Tattoo

Job interviews often require take-home tests, strategy memos, even personality assessments. This one, though, involved permanent ink and needles. An artist working on a tattoo. The co-founder of early AI startup LemonLime set off an uproar after offering attendees at a networking party a dare of sorts: anyone who got a company tattoo at the event would get an instant interview. The idea was to “meet exceptional people, and find out which of them are just as crazy as we are,” Jordan Zietz posted on LinkedIn, adding that he had brought a tattoo artist along for the occasion. “We are bold, we take risks, and we do things that haven’t been done before.” Seven people, he wrote, took him up on the offer, leaving the San Francisco event last weekend inked with a permanent tattoo. “If you’re reaching out to us to apply for a job, you might want to take notes,” he added. The online outrage erupted almost instantly—some from people venting about “Orwellian” Silicon Valley startup culture. Others decried a hiring environment in which job seekers have to jump through even more hoops just to get a foot in the door. “The job market cannot be this cooked,” one X user wrote, “that kids have to get permanent tattoos to get interviews.” Another, more sheepish post from Zietz followed.

Jordan Zietz's post on LinkedIn.

“I messed up,” he wrote, calling the offer reckless. This time, Zietz said that all of the people who got tattoos chose their own. None was asked to get one of LemonLime’s logo. Still, he said, “I should have understood the pressure and power dynamic created by connecting tattoos to hiring.” He declined to comment further. Zietz and co-founder Daniela Muñoz started LemonLime earlier this year as a business that creates AI agents and automations for companies. The five-person company is in the current batch of startups going through the renowned Y Combinator startup accelerator program, and many people there were fellow Y Combinator founders and participants in its startup school, attendees said. One of them, Dimple Amitha Garuadapuri, attended the event to network with other founders. She has her own startup, called Stri Health, which is focused on women’s health. She had been considering a tattoo for some time, and embraced the chance to go for it. She got something personal to her but declined to say what it was—except that it was neither a lemon nor a lime. The photo of her receiving the tattoo went viral along with posts that she was interviewing for a job. “I felt the narrative of my virality wasn’t in my control,” she says. She is focused on her startup and is hiring: no tattoos required. “We don’t discriminate,” she says.

Dimple Amitha Garuadapuri is seen in her LinkedIn post.