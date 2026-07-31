Bill McGinley missing: What happened to Lafayette cyclist? Latest update as Boulder County Coroner takes over case

A Colorado man who was reported missing after leaving for a morning bike ride has been found, according to Louisville police. Authorities confirmed Thursday that the investigation into William McGinley, 72, has been handed over to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. According to ABC News, William McGinley was formerly a professor of Literacy Studies at the University of Colorado. (Facebook | Louisville, Colorado Police Department)

However, the police authorities declined to provide additional information because of the ongoing investigation.

A Facebook post from the Louisville Police Department stated that McGinley was last seen riding a bicycle on Wednesday early morning.

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McGinley was found after an overnight search Louisville Police spokesperson Scott Moore confirmed Thursday afternoon that McGinley had been located, according to ABC News. However, the details of where he was found or the circumstances around his discovery were not disclosed.

The update on the original Facebook post read, “The Louisville Police Department assisted in the investigation of a missing person. While this investigation remains active, we are no longer asking for the public's assistance in locating the individual.”

Moore said that the case was being turned over to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. The Coroner's Office typically investigates deaths occurring within its jurisdiction. However, officials have not said why the Coroner's Office assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The post on Facebook read, “At this time, no further information is available for release. We appreciate your understanding as the investigation continues.”

The Boulder County Coroner's Office had not issued a public statement at the time of reporting.

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When did William McGinley go missing? Police said McGinley began a bicycle ride from Lafayette on Wednesday morning. He was last seen around 8:40 am near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and West South Boulder Road in Louisville.

According to the Louisville Police Department, he was believed to be riding toward Harper Lake and the Coyote Run Trail in western Louisville. His planned route included popular recreational trails frequently used by cyclists and hikers, according to ABC News.

The Facebook post initially read, “If you have seen Mr McGinley or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 303-441-4444.”

Investigators said McGinley was riding a white Specialized bicycle. He is described as a white man who stood six feet tall and weighed around 155 pounds. According to his family, he was wearing a dark blue shirt, black shorts, white socks, and white shoes.

According to ABC News, McGinley was formerly a professor of Literacy Studies at the University of Colorado.