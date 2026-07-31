Bill McGinley missing: What happened to Lafayette cyclist? Latest update as Boulder County Coroner takes over case
Louisville Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that William McGinley had been located; however, the details of where he was found were not disclosed.
A Colorado man who was reported missing after leaving for a morning bike ride has been found, according to Louisville police. Authorities confirmed Thursday that the investigation into William McGinley, 72, has been handed over to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.
However, the police authorities declined to provide additional information because of the ongoing investigation.
A Facebook post from the Louisville Police Department stated that McGinley was last seen riding a bicycle on Wednesday early morning.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ questions Tommaso Cioni's actions as ‘prime suspect’ claims resurface
McGinley was found after an overnight search
Louisville Police spokesperson Scott Moore confirmed Thursday afternoon that McGinley had been located, according to ABC News. However, the details of where he was found or the circumstances around his discovery were not disclosed.
The update on the original Facebook post read, “The Louisville Police Department assisted in the investigation of a missing person. While this investigation remains active, we are no longer asking for the public's assistance in locating the individual.”
Moore said that the case was being turned over to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. The Coroner's Office typically investigates deaths occurring within its jurisdiction. However, officials have not said why the Coroner's Office assumed responsibility for the investigation.
The post on Facebook read, “At this time, no further information is available for release. We appreciate your understanding as the investigation continues.”
The Boulder County Coroner's Office had not issued a public statement at the time of reporting.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Key evidence leads nowhere as Pima County Sheriff's Department investigation hits dead end
When did William McGinley go missing?
Police said McGinley began a bicycle ride from Lafayette on Wednesday morning. He was last seen around 8:40 am near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and West South Boulder Road in Louisville.
According to the Louisville Police Department, he was believed to be riding toward Harper Lake and the Coyote Run Trail in western Louisville. His planned route included popular recreational trails frequently used by cyclists and hikers, according to ABC News.
The Facebook post initially read, “If you have seen Mr McGinley or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 303-441-4444.”
Investigators said McGinley was riding a white Specialized bicycle. He is described as a white man who stood six feet tall and weighed around 155 pounds. According to his family, he was wearing a dark blue shirt, black shorts, white socks, and white shoes.
According to ABC News, McGinley was formerly a professor of Literacy Studies at the University of Colorado.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More