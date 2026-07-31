'Cockroach' fear reaches Pakistan, top minister says 'they can overturn everything'

Battered by a faltering economy and rising debts, Pakistan fears that a youth-led uprising inspired by India's Cockroach party may ‘overturn everything'. This was highlighted in Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi's recent remarks where he made a big admission of the country's economic failures. Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi (in picture) admitted that Pakistan's system has ‘collapsed'. (AP)

Naqvi highlighted how Pakistan is under heavy debts with no reprieve in sight and also criticised the government, saying it is ‘our duty to fix’ the debt situation.

Naqvi also talked about the rising anger of the youth, and borrowed terminology from arch-rival and neighbour India to warn of ‘cockroach’ uprising. "We are unable to give our youth what they want. You can call them youth or cockroaches or whatever. But if these cockroaches get together, then they can overturn everything."

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He also admitted that Pakistan's system has ‘collapsed'. “The system in which we live has collapsed whether you accept it or not. For 70 years, we have been trying to drag this system along,” Naqvi said while addressing a gathering, videos of which were shared by Pakistan news outlets.

"Look at the state of Pakistan's federal budget. We only talk about how much debt we have to take on this year. Our duty is to fix. But we won't. We will take more debt. Our debt is rising every year," Naqvi lamented during a gathering, a video of which surfaced on the social media.