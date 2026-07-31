Indian-origin lawyer faces $470,000 fine in US over fraudulent asylum claims
The US has imposed a fine of USD 4.7 lakh on an Indian-origin attorney for allegedly filing false asylum claims on behalf of his clients.
An Indian-origin immigration lawyer in the US is reportedly facing a hefty fine of over $470,000 for allegedly filing false asylum claims on behalf of his clients.
The lawyer, identified as Suraj Raj Singh, who has a nationwide practice, primarily represents individuals of Indian origin and seeks asylum on their behalf.
What are the accusations?
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) claimed that attorney Singh prepared and filed 118 fraudulent documents in 54 asylum cases.
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What the DHS said
DHS General Counsel James Percival said in a statement that a fine notice to Suraj Raj Singh has been issued, totalling more than $470,000, according to news agency PTI.
"We have been abundantly clear – if immigration attorneys commit fraud for their clients, the attorneys will be fined. This week, we issued a fine notice to Suraj Raj Singh totalling over $470,000. This attorney filed 118 fraudulent documents," DHS General Counsel said.
Claims identical in language and substance
The statement added that the attorney files alien declarations that are identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the claimed persecution.
"Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of the American people, undermine our immigration system, and delay the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens," Percival said.
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US crackdown on fraudulent asylum claims
Earlier in May, Percival had announced additional steps to crack down on fraudulent asylum claims.
Following this, in June, ICE issued five Notices of Intent to Fine against Attorney Vinod Doddamani, totalling $255,232.
Move to shift asylum cases to DOJ immigration judges
The Justice Department’s immigration judges, central to the Trump administration’s deportation agenda, will play a key role in adjudicating asylum applications under a regulation announced Monday, reported Bloomberg.
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The interim final rule from US Citizenship and Immigration Services amends regulations to allow asylum officers to refer certain affirmative asylum applications from noncitizens to immigration judges, without first interviewing the individual, the report added.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More