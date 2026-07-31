Clackamas Town Center shooting update: Massive police presence at SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley; scary visuals emerge
Police are investigating a shooting at the Clackamas Town Center at 12000 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley, in Oregon on Thursday night.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Clackamas Town Center at 12000 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley, in Oregon on Thursday night.
No injuries have been reported and deputies said they did not believe there was a threat to the public at this time. Suspect details have not been released either.
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“CCSO deputies responded to report of possible gunshot at Clackamas Town Center. No reported injuries; deputies investigating; scene is safe. Authorities processing scene, interviewing witnesses — and believe NO threat to public at this time. News release w/ more info to follow,” the county sheriff's office said in a statement.
Witnesses said they heard more than a dozen gunshots. They reportedly saw numerous patrol cars parked at the mall and said they were evacuated. Witnesses were there to see the new Spider-Man movie, as per local publication KATU.
Clackamas shooting: Scary visuals emerge
One person shared a photo showing massive police presence at the Clackamas Town Center. “Shooting at Clackamas Town Center. They are evacuating people slowly out of the theater,” they wrote.
Meanwhile, many reacted to the news of the shooting.
Clackamas Town Center shooting: Reactions pour in
Several people reacted to the shooting at Clackamas Town Center. One wrote on Facebook, “shooting at clackamas everyone ran out police everywhere check ur ppl.” Another added “Check on yall people shooting at the clackamas mall.”
Yet another said, “Shooting at Clackamas Town Center Mall on the Cinema tonight. Waiting on the news release.”
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Moviegoers also commented on X after they were evacuated. “Movie was amazing, except someone started shooting at the Clackamas mall theater,” one wrote. Another said “My brother went to see Spider-Man at Clackamas Town Center and there’s news of a shooting there. Called him and he’s in the movie. Why did they evacuate some theaters but not others.”
People also commented on the official release from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. “Was there to witness this live all I wanted was to watch Spider-Man brand new day but could only watch half,” a person lamented. Another asked “No injuries??!!.” Meanwhile, one person questioned if ‘gang violence’ was involved.
However, a motive for the shooting has not been disclosed by authorities yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More