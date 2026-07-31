Waukesha Meijer shooting: Massive police presence at Sunset Drive amid officer-involved shooting; scary videos emerge

A large police presence was seen at the Meijer store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening. Authorities have reported that there was an officer-involved shooting at the East Sunset Drive store on July 30, according to WKOW. Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. (Representational) (Unsplash)

Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. Shoppers were also seen leaving the store as officers secured the area, according to Fox News.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident, and investigators have yet to identify the person who was shot. No information has been released regarding injuries to officers or members of the public.