Waukesha Meijer shooting: Massive police presence at Sunset Drive amid officer-involved shooting; scary videos emerge
There is a large police presence at the Meijer store on East Sunset Drive in Waukesha, Wisconsin after shots were reportedly fired by an officer.
A large police presence was seen at the Meijer store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening. Authorities have reported that there was an officer-involved shooting at the East Sunset Drive store on July 30, according to WKOW.
Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. Shoppers were also seen leaving the store as officers secured the area, according to Fox News.
Authorities have not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident, and investigators have yet to identify the person who was shot. No information has been released regarding injuries to officers or members of the public.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More