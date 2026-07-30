Traverse City: Shooting reports from M-72 West area spark fear; chilling videos show massive police presence
A massive police presence was seen in the M-72 area of Traverse City, Michigan amid reports of a shooting there.
A massive police presence was seen in Traverse City, Michigan, amid reports of a shooting there. Cops were seen near the bottom of M-72 West, on Wednesday, July 29.
A video from a local news outlet showed numerous police cars gathered there.
Police cars were seen near Tom's Food Market there. Social media chatter indicated there was an ‘active shooter’, but there's been no official confirmation of the same.
The Traverse City Police Department has not released a statement regarding the incident. It is not known what led to the alleged shooting. No details on a possible suspect has been shared either, and there are no reports of an injury at the time of writing.
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Traverse City: ‘Active shooter' fears spread
One person claimed scanner reports indicated “Shooter may be in the apartment behind Toms West Bay.” They added “active shooter,” and went on to say “He’s giving himself up now per scanner - detained.”
However, there's no official confirmation of the same.
Traverse City: Shooting reports prompt reactions
Several others reacted to the shooting reported in Traverse City. “Tc wants to become a big city. Big city crime,” one lamented. Another added “Nothing I mean nothing is like what we grew up in. Everything has changed. Morals, people, respect ect.”
Yet another person wrote “With stuff like this continuing to be in the news, our status as a vacation destination might get tarnished. I bet our travel and tourism Bureau has had a nail biting time for the two to three years now.”
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One person claimed to have insight about what was happening, and said “50 yr old goin off. Neighbor Heard 15 shots , police on the scene they heard weapons being racked.” Another posted something similar, saying “Someone who seems reasonably credible on Overheard said 'Its the house behind Tom's Westbay gentleman with a brain injury is firing his gun inside'.” However, this could not be verified.
Some people prayed for the safety of all involved, while others made politically charged statements in the wake of the shooting reports. “The “New” Traverse City, thanks to our worthless Governor. You get what you vote for,” one wrote. Another added "THE "New" TC! Thanks. NOT!!!!." Meanwhile, yet another said “Again... this ain't the tc we grew up in.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More