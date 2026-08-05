‘MAGA was betrayed. We all were’: Tucker Carlson on Trump's ‘promise’ about foreign wars

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has said “MAGA was betrayed” in response to a post by Marjorie Taylor Greene. This is not the first time Carlson has spoken out against Donald Trump in recent times. Tucker Carlson on Trump's ‘promise’ about foreign wars (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Greene wrote in an X post, “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun.”

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Reposting it, Carlson wrote, “MAGA was betrayed. We all were. It's time for a new path forward. More tomorrow night at 6 PM ET on TuckerCarlson.com.”

Tucker Carlson ‘wrestling’ with his own conscience for supporting Trump Carlson previously expressed remorse over his previous advocacy for US President Trump. He even confessed that he felt “tormented” by his role in the political ascent of the Trump administration.

Carlson made the remarks in April during a candid dialogue on his podcast with his brother Buckley Carlson. He even offered a public apology for his influence on the American electorate.

"I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say," Carlson said.

Carlson’s previous involvement with Trump included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the president. He has now said that supporters, including him, must take accountability for the current political landscape.

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In June, Carlson described JD Vance as a personal friend and political ally during a recent podcast appearance, adding that the vice president has been placed in an “impossible situation” by Trump. Carlson noted that the vice president has no real policymaking authority and has to serve under a president who has “completely betrayed his own voters.”

“And this president has completely betrayed his own voters. And so that leaves the vice president, who was the hope of many of those voters, including me, in a horrible situation. And every day I feel sorry for JD Vance. Every day I say a prayer for him. Always consider him a friend,” Carlson said on the podcast, a video of which is surfacing on X.