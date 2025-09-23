Tucker Carlson accused of pushing ‘antisemitic trope’ at Charlie Kirk's memorial service. Here's what he said

Tucker Carlson is under fire for allegedly promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s murder. The former Fox News host evoked the death of Jesus during his address at Kirk’s memorial service, seemingly comparing the two deaths. Tucker Carlson accused of pushing ‘antisemitic trope’ at Charlie Kirk's memorial service (Photographer: Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“So it’s about 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem, and Jesus shows up and he starts talking about the people in power, and he starts doing the worst thing that you can do, which is telling the truth about people, and they hate it, and they just go bonkers,” Carlson told the crowd gathered at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. “They hate it, and they become obsessed with making him stop: ‘This guy’s got to stop talking. We’ve got to shut this guy up.”

“And I can just sort of picture the scene in a lamp-lit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus, thinking about — ‘What do we do about this guy telling the truth about us? We must make him stop talking.’ And there’s always one guy with the bright idea, and I can just hear him say, ‘I’ve got an idea. Why don’t we just kill him? That’ll shut him up, that’ll fix the problem,'” Carlson added, before laughing.

“It doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t work that way,” he further said.

Tucker Carlson criticized by Jewish groups and Israeli figures

Several Jewish groups and Israeli figures condemned Carlson for his comments, and accused him of evoking medieval “blood libel” conspiracies about Jewish people being responsible for Christ’s death. Some also believe that by mentioning hummus, which was not eaten 2,000 years ago, he tried to evoke modern Israel.

“Complete with a laugh like a cartoon villain, Tucker Carlson uses Charlie Kirk’s funeral to spread an antisemitic blood libel,” former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy wrote on X.

“Tucker Carlson pushed an antisemitic trope, painting the Pharisees as ‘sitting around eating hummus’ plotting Christ’s crucifixion — then comparing it to people supposedly silencing Charlie Kirk by killing him, as if Jews killed Kirk the way they killed Christ,” Infowars host Adam King wrote on X.

“Once again, Tucker Carlson finds a way to insinuate that Charlie Kirk’s murder had something to do with Jews. No matter what happens, someone, somewhere will find a way to blame it on Jews,” Compact Magazine editor Matthew Schmitz wrote.

“Tucker Carlson used the memorial for Charlie Kirk — a passionate friend of Israel & the Jewish people — to spread antisemitic blood libels,” Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the pro-Israel group the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, wrote on X.

“There was a time when Tucker was known for debating. Now he’s known for dog whistles, blaming everything on Jews, heaping praise on fake-historian Hitler apologists, apologizing to the Bin Laden terrorist family, denying Hamas is a terrorist group, siding with Islamist terrorists, and pretending Russians enjoy a higher standard of living than Americans,” Max Abrahms, a Republican political scientist, wrote on X.

On the other hand, Palestinian media outlet the Quds News Network went on to amplify Carlson’s words. “Tucker Carlson suggests Israeli involvement in Charlie Kirk’s death during TPUSA’s memorial for its late founder,” the network wrote, sharing a clip of the video.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).