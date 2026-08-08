Reno Moose Ridge Fire: Large vegetation fire in Washoe County; latest update as scary visuals emerge from Nevada

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Moose Ridge Fire, broke out in Reno, Nevada on August 7, Friday. The blaze was reported in the area of Moose Ridge Drive & Fox Trail Drive in Northwest Reno, Washoe County. A vegetation fire dubbed Moose Ridge Fire broke out in Reno, Nevada. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US, wrote “Resources are responding to a reported vegetation fire with smoke visible…”. In another post, it added that the fire was moving up the ridge away from residences.

“The fire is moving up the ridge away from residences. A water tower is the only structure threatened per radio traffic,” they said.

A cause for the fire is not known at this time and there are no reports of injuries yet. The Reno Fire Department is yet to comment on the incident.