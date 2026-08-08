Barron Trump net worth: Is Donald Trump's youngest son richer than his mother, Melania?

Barron Trump may be the youngest member of the family, but his reported fortune is anything but small. At $150 million, the 20-year-old is now said to be wealthier than his mother, Melania Trump. Barron Trump has reportedly built a $150 million fortune through crypto investments. (AP)

Barron Trump net worth Barron Trump has a massive fortune, that it has made him richer than his mom, Melania. According to Forbes, Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump has the net worth of $150 million.

The 20-year-old's investments in the crypto world appear to have paid off. Barron is said to have encouraged his brothers, Donald Jr and Eric, to co-found the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial in 2024. “He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, ‘What is a wallet?’” his father, Donald Trump, noted at the company's launch. According to the reports, Barron has earned $80 million from token sales and holds an estimated $2.3 billion in locked-up tokens, which could make him over $500 million once they are unlocked.

The insider told RadarOnline, “He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years... He wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money.” The source claimed that while Barron wants to “impress his family,” he also “wants to make his own mark. He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother.”

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Melania Trump's net worth Melania's net worth trails her son's at about $70 million. Forbes attributed roughly $20 million of that to her books, speeches and a documentary. She's also dipped into crypto herself, launching a memecoin that briefly had a market cap under $200 million.

As per RadarOnline, Melania has kept a low public profile through most of 2026, making only around 16 appearances this year, yet still earned close to $18 million in that time. She's missed several major events, including the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and Lindsey Graham's funeral.

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Net worth of other Trump family members Even with his growing fortune, Barron's wealth is dwarfed by his father's. Donald Trump has made over $2 billion according to his latest financial disclosure report, pushing his total net worth to around $7.3 billion, with $2 billion of that coming from crypto alone.

As per Hello Magazine, Ivanka Trump has a net worth of $100 million, while her husband Jared Kushner is a billionaire in his own right. Eric Trump's wealth has jumped from $40 million in 2024 to $750 million now, largely thanks to his crypto mining venture American Bitcoin. Donald Trump Jr.'s net worth has grown from $50 million to $400 million over the same period, while Tiffany Trump is reportedly worth $20 million.