Why is I-5 closed today? Ridge Fire spreads in Los Angeles County as smoke blankets area
The Ridge Fire near Gorman prompted the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions on Friday. Here's all we know
Interstate 5 was closed in both directions near Gorman, California, Friday as the fast-moving Ridge Fire burned near the major highway. The brush fire caused smoke to spread across the area and disrupting travel.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall and Fort Tejon offices reported the closure on Friday afternoon. At about 4:15 p.m. PDT, CHP said northbound and southbound I-5 traffic was being turned around because of the fire and smoke.
According to their social media post, the northbound traffic was being turned around at Smokey Bear Road, while southbound vehicles were being turned around at Frazier Mountain Park Road. CHP said there was no estimated reopening time and advised drivers to use an alternate route.
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Smoke from Ridge fire spreads near Gorman
The Ridge Fire was reported near Gorman, a community in northwestern Los Angeles County close to the Los Angeles-Kern county line. Flames moved toward the Interstate 5 corridor immediately. This prompted officials to shut the freeway as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
CBS News reported that the fire prompted a closure of the northbound lanes while crews worked to slow its spread. Evacuation warnings were also issued for areas near the fire, according to local reports.
This causes significant travel disruption since I-5 is one of California’s primary north-south highways. The route connects the Los Angeles region with communities across the Central Valley and beyond.
Smoke also reduced visibility around the affected area. Officials warned vehicles against attempting to drive through the closure or entering areas affected by heavy smoke.
CHP wrote on X, “NB I-5 AT SMOKEY BEAR ROAD, ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC HAZARD.”
Drivers should check current traffic conditions before traveling toward the Gorman area.
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Ridge fire latest
According to Genasys Protect, one evacuation order and three evacuation warnings have been issued.
The map on the website shows that HUNGRYVALLEY-A has been issued an evacuation order while KRN-545, GOR-E001-A, GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B are under evacuation warning.
According to CalFire, the Ridge Fire is burning close to Gorman School Road in Gorman, east of Interstate 5.
CalFire reported that the fire was first reported just after 3 pm and has rapidly spread to 1,000 acres, necessitating the closure of the roadway in both directions. Ten hand crews and twenty-five more engines have urgently been requested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More