Why is I-5 closed today? Ridge Fire spreads in Los Angeles County as smoke blankets area

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions near Gorman, California, Friday as the fast-moving Ridge Fire burned near the major highway. The brush fire caused smoke to spread across the area and disrupting travel. Image of Interstate 5 on June 03, 2026 in Castaic, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall and Fort Tejon offices reported the closure on Friday afternoon. At about 4:15 p.m. PDT, CHP said northbound and southbound I-5 traffic was being turned around because of the fire and smoke.

According to their social media post, the northbound traffic was being turned around at Smokey Bear Road, while southbound vehicles were being turned around at Frazier Mountain Park Road. CHP said there was no estimated reopening time and advised drivers to use an alternate route.

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Smoke from Ridge fire spreads near Gorman The Ridge Fire was reported near Gorman, a community in northwestern Los Angeles County close to the Los Angeles-Kern county line. Flames moved toward the Interstate 5 corridor immediately. This prompted officials to shut the freeway as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

CBS News reported that the fire prompted a closure of the northbound lanes while crews worked to slow its spread. Evacuation warnings were also issued for areas near the fire, according to local reports.

This causes significant travel disruption since I-5 is one of California’s primary north-south highways. The route connects the Los Angeles region with communities across the Central Valley and beyond.

Smoke also reduced visibility around the affected area. Officials warned vehicles against attempting to drive through the closure or entering areas affected by heavy smoke.

CHP wrote on X, “NB I-5 AT SMOKEY BEAR ROAD, ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC HAZARD.”

Drivers should check current traffic conditions before traveling toward the Gorman area.

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Ridge fire latest According to Genasys Protect, one evacuation order and three evacuation warnings have been issued.

The map on the website shows that HUNGRYVALLEY-A has been issued an evacuation order while KRN-545, GOR-E001-A, GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B are under evacuation warning.

According to CalFire, the Ridge Fire is burning close to Gorman School Road in Gorman, east of Interstate 5.

CalFire reported that the fire was first reported just after 3 pm and has rapidly spread to 1,000 acres, necessitating the closure of the roadway in both directions. Ten hand crews and twenty-five more engines have urgently been requested.