Wakefield, MA fire update: Viral photos, videos show massive blaze on Foundry Street

Update: A vacant commercial building in Wakefield, Massachusetts, was engulfed in flames Friday afternoon, sending a massive plume of black smoke over the area. Fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts. (Unsplash)

The blaze broke out on Foundry Street and was later upgraded to a six-alarm fire, according to local reports. Firefighters from multiple departments assisted with the response as crews battled the blaze.

The fire also caused significant disruptions around the area. Wakefield police said Broadway was closed between North Avenue and Lake Street, while North Avenue was shut down between Main Street and West Water Street.

Fire officials said one person was evacuated from a nearby building. No injuries were reported.