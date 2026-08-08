When will Yankees-Braves game start after rain delay? Bronx weather radar and latest updates
New York had been scheduled to begin the contest at 7:05 pm ET, but the team confirmed that the game would not get underway at the planned time.
The Yankees' scheduled game against the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx on Friday has been delayed because of severe weather in the area.
New York had been scheduled to begin the contest at 7:05 pm ET, but the team confirmed that the game would not get underway at the planned time.
When will the game start?
The Yankees announced the delay on X, adding that another update would follow once more information became available.
"Please be advised we do not intend to start tonight’s game on time. Information will be provided as it is received," the team tweeted.
A revised first-pitch time has not yet been announced.
Bronx weather forecast
Meteorologist Kevin Roth had already anticipated a delay, expressing confidence that the weather would prevent the game from starting as scheduled.
Roth wrote on X at 5:50 p.m. EDT: “A couple of games that are not gonna start on time: PHI and NYY. Of the two, I think PHI clears quicker, and is less at risk of a PPD.”
The weather outlook for the Bronx showed a high risk of thunderstorms around the scheduled first pitch. According to Weather.com, there was a 93% chance of thunderstorms at 7 p.m. EDT, followed by a 61% chance at 8 p.m.
The threat was expected to ease considerably by 9 p.m., when the chance of thunderstorms dropped to 15%, with mostly cloudy conditions forecast.
Weather halts other games as well
The weather also disrupted the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Toronto Blue Jays, with the contest unable to begin at its scheduled 6:40 p.m. ET start time.
Also read| Reds vs Nationals delayed: When will the game start? Weather updates from Nationals Park in DC
Max Fried faces former team
Max Fried is set to face his former team for the first time in his career when he takes the mound tonight.
The 32-year-old southpaw has posted a 4-3 record with a 3.12 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, along with 68 strikeouts over 75 innings in 13 starts this season.
Also read| Mike Krukow retirement: Who could replace the veteran broadcaster in the San Francisco Giants' booth?
Fried spent a significant portion of the campaign on the injured list while recovering from a left elbow bone bruise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More