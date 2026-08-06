Sydney Sweeney helps Spokane fire victims in viral video; ‘hometown girl’ earns praise online - watch

Sweeney, 28, was spotted at the Women and Children’s Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen at 1408 N Washington Street, as per a 4 News Now reporter. They shared a photo of Sweeney in a white top and blue dungarees, helping people.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney won hearts and praises with her actions after the wildfires in Spokane . Viral videos and photos showed the actor helping fire victims in Washington State .

A video showed Sweeney rush over to talk and help someone in a car after the wildfires in Spokane.

A video of Sweeney went viral online as well, as the internet praised the ‘hometown girl’ for stepping up when needed.

Another post showed Sweeney handing over a food packet and was taken from inside a vehicle.

“Sydney Sweeney is currently handing out meals to fire victims at Women and Children’s Free Restaurant in Spokane," the page sharing news on the actor wrote.

Her actions were widely lauded. “Sydney Sweeney just reminded everyone what real stardom looks like. While most of Hollywood stays glued to the next premiere the Spokane girl walked straight into the Women and Children’s Free Restaurant and started serving meals to families driven from their homes by the massive Spokane fires. No red carpet. No staged photoshoot. Just a hometown star rolling up her sleeves and feeding people who needed it most. This is the kind of quiet power that actually lands. Fame used the right way hits different,” one wrote.

Also Read | US northwest battles wildfires after Spokane neighborhoods scorched

Another added “Sydney Sweeney has done more than the governor and all the politicians combined in Washington state to help the fire victims. Blame is on the current governor, former governor along with all the politicians that are running Washington state.”

Yet another remarked “Class act! Hometown girl helping out!”. Notably, Sweeney was born and raised in Spokane, Washington before moving out to Los Angeles. She also spent time in rural Idaho near the Washington border where her family reportedly has deep roots.

Spokane wildfires update Firefighters have reportedly established containment lines around the perimeters of the three wildfires in Spokane County. Authorities have said that the Old Trails Fire was deliberately started and they have arrested and charged Aaron F. Farinacci, 37, with arson. This fire reportedly destroyed about 850 buildings and forced about 67,000 to evacuate.

The other two fires – the Autumn Lane and Fairview fires – were also started by people but authorities have not remarked if they were deliberate.

While the cooler weather helped firefighters gain an upper hand, hotter, drier and breezier days reportedly lie ahead, meaning they'll have to focus on reinforcing the containment lines.

(With AP inputs)