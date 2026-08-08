Citizens Bank Park weather update: When will Jays vs Phillies start after storm delay?

Update: The Philadelphia Phillies have confirmed that Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays will begin at 8:35 p.m. ET following a weather delay. The Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame ceremony honoring Chase Utley is now scheduled to begin at approximately 7:50 p.m. The outfield video board announces a weather delay before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images via AFP)

The team confirmed the revised schedule in a post on X, "Tonight's Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame ceremony honoring Chase Utley is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:50 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 8:35 p.m."

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Initial report: Friday night's matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies has been delayed by severe weather moving through the Philadelphia area.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park, but thunderstorms forced officials to postpone the start. As of 7 p.m., the Phillies had not announced a new first-pitch time.

However, several fans at the ballpark took to social media to report that they had been allowed to return to their seats, raising hopes that the game could get underway around 7:40 p.m. That timing has not been officially confirmed by the Phillies.

The weather delay also affected a special pregame ceremony honoring one of the most popular players in franchise history.

Phillies announce delay The Phillies confirmed the postponement on social media, saying both the game and the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame ceremony would be pushed back because of the forecast.

"Due to the forecasted weather, the start of tonight’s Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame ceremony and game have been delayed," the team said on X. "More information on the start time for the ceremony and the game will be provided as soon as it is available."

Chase Utley ceremony postponed The weather also disrupted plans to honor former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley.

Utley is scheduled to become the 51st player inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park. His ceremony had been set for 6:15 p.m., shortly before the scheduled first pitch against Toronto.

Phillies CEO John Middleton is expected to present Utley with his Wall of Fame ring. The celebration is also set to include a lap around the field.