When will ground stops at LaGuardia, Newark and JFK airports be lifted today? Latest updates amid severe storm forecast

Severe thunderstorms are causing big travel headaches at the three major airports in the tri-state region for the second day in a row. A ground stop has been issued at LaGuardia and Newark airports, according to the FAA. Severe thunderstorms have triggered ground stops at LaGuardia and Newark airports. (REUTERS/ representative image)

The ground stop for LaGuardia Airport continues until 5:15pm local time, while at Newark Airport, the ground stop continues through 6:00pm local time. The ground stops will likely be extended as severe storms are expected to impact the region through the evening hours.

As per the FAA, a Traffic Management Program is in effect for traffic arriving at LaGuardia Airport due to weather and thunderstorms, causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 57 minutes.

The FAA further noted that general departure delays are running between 2 hours and 31 minutes and 2 hours and 45 minutes for gate hold and taxi times, and increasing, while arrival traffic is facing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.

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At Newark, the FAA said a Traffic Management Program is in effect due to weather and thunderstorms, with some arriving flights delayed an average of 2 hours and 18 minutes. Departure traffic destined for Newark is experiencing the same average delay of 2 hours and 18 minutes. General departure delays are running between 2 hours and 1 minute and 2 hours and 15 minutes for gate hold and taxi times, and increasing.

LaGuardia Airport also issued an update on X, stating, “Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight.”

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JFK sees long delays The ground stop at Kennedy Airport was lifted, but average delays are running over five hours.

As per the FAA, a Traffic Management Program is also in effect for traffic arriving at JFK due to weather and thunderstorms, with some arriving flights delayed an average of 5 hours and 46 minutes. Departure traffic destined for JFK is experiencing the same average delay of 5 hours and 46 minutes. The FAA noted that because the traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may also be affected, and travelers are advised to check with their airline.

Arrival traffic at JFK is experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for NYC, NJ and CT The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, numbered 540, in effect until 9pm EDT this evening for parts of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

As per the National Weather Service, in Connecticut, the watch includes Fairfield County in southern Connecticut.

In New Jersey, it covers five counties in the northeast part of the state- Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union.

In New York, the watch includes 10 counties in the southeast region- Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland and Westchester.