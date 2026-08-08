Patrick Mahomes injury update: Will Chiefs QB play in preseason opener vs Rams? Andy Reid reveals status

Patrick Mahomes is back on the practice field, but Kansas City Chiefs fans may have to wait a little longer before seeing him in a game. NFL preseason: Andy Reid drops biggest Patrick Mahomes hint before Chiefs opener. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Head coach Andy Reid has suggested that the star quarterback is unlikely to play in the team’s first preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on August 15.

Mahomes has been recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in December, which ended his 2025 season. Although he has been cleared to practice at training camp, he is still wearing a no-contact jersey.

Reid said the team is leaning towards giving backup quarterbacks more playing time Kinstead of rushing Mahomes into preseason action.

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes’ preseason status Speaking to reporters on Friday, Andy Reid made it clear that Mahomes is probably going to sit out the opening preseason game.

“There’s a pretty good chance where I don’t play him. Percentages are leaning that way. I don’t know if I’ll play him the second or third game. I mean, I don’t know that. But percentages probably lean against doing that and letting the other guys, we’ve got new people in those other positions behind him that need some work. So, the more reps they get, the better.”

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Reid did not completely rule out Mahomes appearing later in the preseason, but he said no decision has been made yet. His comments show that the Chiefs want to be careful with their franchise quarterback as he continues his recovery.

Patrick Mahomes’ ACL recovery update Mahomes has been working his way back since tearing his ACL in December. The injury ended his season and came in the game that also knocked Kansas City out of playoff contention.

He was cleared to return to practice when training camp opened, but the Chiefs have kept him in a designated no-contact jersey. That means he is taking part in practice without facing live hits.

At the start of training camp, Mahomes said he feels “amazing” and added that his focus is on returning stronger than before. The team has continued to manage his workload as they prepare for the new season.

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Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier to get reps If Mahomes does not play against the Rams, the Chiefs have several quarterbacks ready to take those snaps.

Justin Fields, who joined Kansas City this offseason, is expected to see significant playing time. Fields previously started games for the Chicago Bears and also spent time with Pittsburgh and New York before arriving in Kansas City.

Rookie Garrett Nussmeier, selected in the April NFL Draft after his college career at LSU, is also expected to get valuable preseason reps. Chris Oladokun, who stepped in after Mahomes’ injury last season, could also see action as the Chiefs use preseason games to evaluate their quarterback depth behind their starter.