Dak Prescott personal life: Cowboys QB sets the record straight on broken engagement with Sarah Jane
Dak Prescott said the breakup was difficult for everyone involved, stressing that his biggest priority remains the well-being of his children.
Dak Prescott has publicly addressed the end of his engagement to Sarah Jane Ramos for the first time, months after the couple decided to call off their wedding.
The pair became engaged in October 2024 and had planned to tie the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10, but the ceremony was canceled roughly a month beforehand. Since then, both have shifted their focus toward raising their two young daughters together.
Prescott breaks silence
“There were a lot of false narratives out there on both of our sides. That was very unfortunate, unfortunate for me, but somebody who's been in it and knows how to whatever to the media more to me and fortunate for her, but it's kind of the life we live in,” the Cowboys quarterback said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.
The 33-year-old admitted the breakup had been challenging for everyone, adding that the children were his biggest concern.
He mentioned, “Yeah, it was an unfortunate situation for obviously everybody. More importantly, the kids. And so for me, it’s just about making sure I’m there in every which way for them.”
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Prescott and Ramos are parents to two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 1.
Relationship timeline explained
Their relationship first drew public attention in September 2023, when Ramos attended the Dallas Cowboys' game against the New York Giants, according to Page Six. She later made the relationship Instagram official by posting a photo with Prescott while wearing a Cowboys jacket.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child in November 2023, not long after confirming their romance.
Prescott proposed in October 2024, and by December they revealed they were expecting their second child. Ramos gave birth to their younger daughter on May 22, 2025.
Why was the engagement called off?
However, in March 2026, reports emerged that the couple had ended their engagement just weeks before their planned wedding in Italy.
A reportedly leaked email sent to invited guests stated that the couple had made the difficult decision to cancel the ceremony and apologized for any inconvenience caused.
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Following the breakup, Ramos denied speculation that disagreements over a prenuptial agreement were responsible for the split. Later, an unnamed source told Page Six that Ramos had accused Prescott of repeated infidelity before the relationship came to an end.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More