Luka Doncic's custody dispute escalates after ex-fiancée launches fresh legal action in Slovenia: Report

While Luka Doncic continues preparing for the upcoming NBA season, his personal life has once again become the center of attention. The couple's engagement reportedly ended because of the long-distance nature of their relationship. (Instagram)

Following the end of his engagement to Anamaria Goltes, the former couple has remained locked in a custody dispute involving their two daughters.

Although recent developments suggested the matter could be resolved peacefully, a fresh report indicates the situation has taken another dramatic turn.

Earlier this week, Goltes publicly stated that she hoped to settle the dispute amicably. However, according to TMZ, her latest legal move paints a very different picture.

Goltes' fresh legal filing The report states that, after Dončić argued the case should be handled in Slovenia, where both children currently live, Goltes filed a $50 million child support claim in the country.

According to the outlet, $40 million is being sought for Goltes herself, while the remaining $10 million is intended for the couple's two daughters.

TMZ further reported that Goltes is also seeking to reduce Dončić's parenting time.

“We’re also told she wants to strip Luka of some of his custody rights. Currently, he has the kids at least 2 days a week, and she wants to reduce it to one day a week," the outlet reported.

The filing appears to contrast with Goltes' recent comments suggesting both sides were working toward a mutually agreeable resolution.