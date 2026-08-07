Luka Doncic's custody dispute escalates after ex-fiancée launches fresh legal action in Slovenia: Report
Luka Doncic earlier argued California lacked jurisdiction, saying both daughters live in Slovenia, where he had already filed custody and support proceedings.
While Luka Doncic continues preparing for the upcoming NBA season, his personal life has once again become the center of attention.
Following the end of his engagement to Anamaria Goltes, the former couple has remained locked in a custody dispute involving their two daughters.
Although recent developments suggested the matter could be resolved peacefully, a fresh report indicates the situation has taken another dramatic turn.
Earlier this week, Goltes publicly stated that she hoped to settle the dispute amicably. However, according to TMZ, her latest legal move paints a very different picture.
Goltes' fresh legal filing
The report states that, after Dončić argued the case should be handled in Slovenia, where both children currently live, Goltes filed a $50 million child support claim in the country.
According to the outlet, $40 million is being sought for Goltes herself, while the remaining $10 million is intended for the couple's two daughters.
TMZ further reported that Goltes is also seeking to reduce Dončić's parenting time.
“We’re also told she wants to strip Luka of some of his custody rights. Currently, he has the kids at least 2 days a week, and she wants to reduce it to one day a week," the outlet reported.
The filing appears to contrast with Goltes' recent comments suggesting both sides were working toward a mutually agreeable resolution.
Unless the two have privately reached an understanding—which seems unlikely given Dončić's reported effort to secure more time with his children—the new claim represents a significant escalation in the dispute.
Also read| Luka Doncic's child support case sees new development as ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes seeks dismissal
Offseason overshadowed by dispute
Dončić has spent much of the offseason in Slovenia and is expected to host several of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates there before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.
However, the ongoing custody case is likely to remain a major off-court focus in the coming weeks, particularly as the basketball star prepares to respond to Goltes' latest legal demands.
The 27-year-old and Goltes share 2-year-old Gabriela and 7-month-old Olivia, ending a relationship that had lasted nearly a decade earlier this year.
Luka's jurisdiction argument
Previously, the Los Angeles Lakers star argued that California was not the proper jurisdiction because both daughters reside in Slovenia, adding that he had already initiated legal proceedings there covering custody and financial support.
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According to TMZ, that position may have influenced Goltes' decision to withdraw the California case before pursuing her latest claim in Slovenia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More